NJ nonprofit supports dreams of those struggling in poverty

Natalie Fortunato is the Executive Director of the South Jersey Dream Center. By providing resources to people in their community, the goals for this organization go beyond her dreams.

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The South Jersey Dream center brings resources to their local community, showing people that their dreams don't end in poverty.

"My heart, as far as why I serve at the Dream Center, is because I know that this isn't it for people...this isn't where it ends," said Executive Director, Natalie Fortunato.

Fortunato is someone who struggled with poverty in her past, and knows what it's like to be in that situation.

"I know I was that person, not having enough money for groceries...and I know that it's beautiful to know that there's people that will help you through that hard time," said Fortunato.

By providing resources to local agencies and holding registered curbside pickups at their warehouse, the goals for this organization go beyond her dreams.

"We're the ones who connect the people who have, whether it be businesses, individuals, with the people who need it," said Fortunato.

With help from their delivery drivers, they are able to bring resources to various outlets for community support, such as The SHOP at Rowan University.

"Once a week we have our curbside grocery and baby items pickup. We provide food, clothing, baby items, and personal hygiene items and some household items," said Fortunato.

The agency began in 2010 founded by Fortunato's husband, Joe Fortunato.

"My wife is absolutely amazing, she has a passion for the day to day operations, organizes and runs the whole dream center," said Joe Fortunato.

They are currently focused on acquiring a new building to further support the community with an expanded facility.

"It's for the people of South Jersey, so it can't end with me. We could leave a legacy of Dream Centers in this area," said Natalie Fortunato.

For more information on the South Jersey Dream Center, check out their website.