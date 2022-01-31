Preliminary NTSB report reveals moments before Drexel Hill medical helicopter crash

The pilot, Danial Moore, was seriously injured. A nurse, medic, and a two-month-old patient were not injured.
The medic told investigators he and the nurse were out of their seats attending to the infant when they heard a loud "bang."
The helicopter then rolled multiple times in flight. He and the nurse were pinned to the ceiling of the aircraft and internal communication was lost, the report said.
Somehow, they secured the baby and braced for impact.
A witness who described himself as an aviation enthusiast was reportedly directly underneath the chopper's flight path and noticed it was "very low and louder than normal" and that the "tone" of the rotors was unfamiliar, according to the report.
A second witness said that he saw a helicopter "very low...very loud...banked right and left out of control, then appeared to straighten..." before it disappeared from view.
Moore, a pilot of 27 years, avoided the church, powerlines, and people as he crash landed.
Moore was the only one seriously injured with fractured ribs, sternum, and vertebrae, among other injuries.
"I had God as my co-pilot that day, and we took on the care of the crew and when we landed in his front yard so that's kind of nice," said Moore as he was released from the hospital earlier this month.
He says his memory is in pieces. He remembers his medic taking the two-month-old infant to safety and he remembers his flight nurse dragging him away from the burning helicopter.
A final NTSB report typically takes about a year to complete.