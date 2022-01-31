helicopter crash

Preliminary NTSB report reveals moments before Drexel Hill medical helicopter crash

The medic told investigators he and the nurse were out of their seats attending to the infant when they heard a loud "bang."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Preliminary NTSB report reveals moments before helicopter crash

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill on January 11.

The pilot, Danial Moore, was seriously injured. A nurse, medic, and a two-month-old patient were not injured.

The medic told investigators he and the nurse were out of their seats attending to the infant when they heard a loud "bang."

The helicopter then rolled multiple times in flight. He and the nurse were pinned to the ceiling of the aircraft and internal communication was lost, the report said.

SEE ALSO: Hero pilot released from hospital following helicopter crash in Drexel Hill
EMBED More News Videos

Hero pilot released from hospital following helicopter crash in Drexel Hill



Somehow, they secured the baby and braced for impact.

A witness who described himself as an aviation enthusiast was reportedly directly underneath the chopper's flight path and noticed it was "very low and louder than normal" and that the "tone" of the rotors was unfamiliar, according to the report.

A second witness said that he saw a helicopter "very low...very loud...banked right and left out of control, then appeared to straighten..." before it disappeared from view.

Moore, a pilot of 27 years, avoided the church, powerlines, and people as he crash landed.

Moore was the only one seriously injured with fractured ribs, sternum, and vertebrae, among other injuries.

RELATED: Officials release 911 call made by crew member of medical helicopter that crashed in Drexel Hill
EMBED More News Videos

Moments after a medical helicopter crashed in Drexel Hill, Pa. earlier this week, a crew member managed to make a call to 911.



"I had God as my co-pilot that day, and we took on the care of the crew and when we landed in his front yard so that's kind of nice," said Moore as he was released from the hospital earlier this month.

He says his memory is in pieces. He remembers his medic taking the two-month-old infant to safety and he remembers his flight nurse dragging him away from the burning helicopter.

A final NTSB report typically takes about a year to complete.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyntsbhelicopter crashaccident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HELICOPTER CRASH
Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at helicopter crash site
Husband shares journey after losing wife in crash that killed Kobe
Pilot speaks to 'GMA' about miraculous helicopter crash landing
Pilot released from hospital following helicopter crash in Drexel Hill
TOP STORIES
New, live Action News stream offers today's breaking coverage
Another Chester County hospital shutting down after sale falls through
Florida man opens fire in I-95 road rage shooting, caught on dash cam
Gov. Wolf raises minimum wage for state workers
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
NC man wins $4M lottery with fortune cookie numbers
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby
Show More
Pa. boy battling cancer becomes officer for a day
Jan. 30 Inside Story: Gov. Murphy on Covid, crime, 2nd term agenda
AccuWeather: Bitter Now, Better Tomorrow
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
NJ family searching for missing loved one, 'a gentle giant'
More TOP STORIES News