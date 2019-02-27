CARJACKING

Driver carjacked at gunpoint in West Oak Lane; car located, suspects remain at large

EMBED </>More Videos

Car in West Oak Lane carjacking recovered; suspects still at large: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m., February 27, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A car stolen at gunpoint and initially driven away with a man and child inside Wednesday afternoon was recovered in Olney Wednesday night.

The Mercedes SUV was found abandoned at 3rd and Fisher Streets around 9 p.m.

Detectives said a group of men carjacked a father with his son and a family friend at gunpoint at 75th and Tulpehocken streets in West Oak Lane around 5 p.m.

"One to two minutes after the carjacking the male passenger and the juvenile passenger in the Mercedes were let out approximately 75 yards but around the corner," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Carl Holmes.

EMBED More News Videos

Man carjacked at gunpoint; child inside car located, car still missing: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., February 27, 2019



Police said the passenger and the child were put out of the car near West Cheltenham Avenue and Maryland Road and then walked home safely.


"It's scary, it's a 6 year old. So it's like- it's a 6 year old," said Najia Hagans. "Are people that desperate for a car that you have to hijack a car with a child in it?"

Located safe and sound, the 6 year old was escorted by detectives from his family's Cedarbrook home and taken to the Special Victim's Unit.

"That's enough for you to be scared," said Shay McBride. "To be in the car or be in this area as a 6 year old, as young as that is."
Police combed through the contents, believed to have come from inside of the silver Mercedes that were scattered throughout the intersection.

Investigators said it is not immediately clear if the carjacking was random or if the victims knew the suspects.

"This child might be traumatized for the rest of (his) life," said McBride.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

EMBED More News Videos

Driver carjacked at gunpoint in Germantown, police say: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., February 27, 2019



-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscarjacking
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARJACKING
Carjacking suspect crashes near Phila. elementary school
Carjacking suspect caught after chase in NE Philadelphia
Woman tricked into getting out of car in Delco carjacking
16-year-old arrested for murder of Ventnor man
More carjacking
Top Stories
Police: Father shoots 32-year-old son after argument
Atlantic City Rail Line to resume service on May 24
Did cult involvement play a role in Morrisville murders?
How does Michael Cohen's testimony impact the president?
Family believes Bucks Co. murders sparked by cult influences
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Eagles not placing franchise tag on Nick Foles
Delaware lawmakers seek to raise age to buy tobacco products
Show More
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Pizza deliveryman from Ardmore killed in "setup" robbery
A push for electric scooters in Philadelphia
Police warn that crooks are targeting vehicles for tools
Cousin and friend of victim in pizza delivery homicide speak out
More News