***UPDATE*** CHILD AND PASSENGER WERE LOCATED AND ARE SAFE. VEHICLE STILL NOT LOCATED https://t.co/YDRXmdGJjf — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 27, 2019

A car stolen at gunpoint and initially driven away with a man and child inside Wednesday afternoon was recovered in Olney Wednesday night.The Mercedes SUV was found abandoned at 3rd and Fisher Streets around 9 p.m.Detectives said a group of men carjacked a father with his son and a family friend at gunpoint at 75th and Tulpehocken streets in West Oak Lane around 5 p.m."One to two minutes after the carjacking the male passenger and the juvenile passenger in the Mercedes were let out approximately 75 yards but around the corner," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Carl Holmes.Police said the passenger and the child were put out of the car near West Cheltenham Avenue and Maryland Road and then walked home safely."It's scary, it's a 6 year old. So it's like- it's a 6 year old," said Najia Hagans. "Are people that desperate for a car that you have to hijack a car with a child in it?"Located safe and sound, the 6 year old was escorted by detectives from his family's Cedarbrook home and taken to the Special Victim's Unit."That's enough for you to be scared," said Shay McBride. "To be in the car or be in this area as a 6 year old, as young as that is."Police combed through the contents, believed to have come from inside of the silver Mercedes that were scattered throughout the intersection.Investigators said it is not immediately clear if the carjacking was random or if the victims knew the suspects."This child might be traumatized for the rest of (his) life," said McBride.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.-----