2 arrested after carjacking, police chase ends with crash in Philadelphia; 1 still sought

The suspects led officers into Montgomery County and then onto I-76 before they were arrested.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A carjacking in West Philadelphia led to a police chase that ended with a crash and several arrests.

Police say a Jeep was stolen around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspects led officers into Montgomery County and then onto I-76.

Cellphone video shows a police cruiser and civilian car on the highway that were both damaged in the pursuit.

Action News captures moment cops race down I-76 during police chase

Police were able to stop the car around 10:10 p.m. on the 3900 block of Reno Street in Philadelphia's Mantua section.

Two suspects were taken into custody, but police say they are looking for a third person.

Action News has exclusive video, where you can see officers walking with one of the suspects who is not wearing any shoes.

Jeff Majek heard the commotion.

"I went to check it out, and saw police officers patrolling around the area," Majek said.

So far the suspects' names and ages have not been released.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Just last week, the Philadelphia carjacking task force discussed their efforts. They said after carjackings hit a historical high in 2022, they dropped 31% in 2023.

So far, this year's numbers indicate there could be another drop in carjackings.

No further information was released by investigators on Wednesday night's incident.