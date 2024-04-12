1 in custody in carjacking at Bucks County Wawa; 2 suspects still wanted

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County continue to investigate a violent carjacking that left a woman injured.

A 64-year-old woman was walking back to her car around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Wawa on West Trenton Avenue in Falls Township.

"She was there to get coffee before her morning workout," said Falls Township Police Detective Ron MacPherson.

Police say two suspects approached her and she couldn't get into her car in time. It was a 2017 gray Honda Civic.

"Two subjects then began to punch her in the face and threw her from her car. She was laying on the ground, they demanded the keys. They both got in the vehicle and left the scene," said MacPherson.

While the woman declined medical treatment, police say she was shaken up.

Police have a 14-year-old in custody, but are looking for two other suspects - a male and a female - captured in surveillance images released by police.

They were seen arriving in a stolen white Acura TSX, which police say was carjacked in Trenton 45 minutes earlier.

Police say two males drove off in the woman's Honda, and the female escaped in the stolen Acura.

"We fill up here almost every day for our business so we did hear about the carjacking," said Kieran Bolger, of Yardley.

We talked to stunned customers who visit the Wawa regularly.

"That's messed up, a 60-year-old lady getting jacked for a car? Like what's going on with the world right now?" said Anthony Nelson, of Morrisville.

The victim's Honda has been recovered.

Again those two suspects are still at large.

Wawa says the company is working closely with authorities.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Falls Township police.