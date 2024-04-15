Man facing charges after allegedly attacking taxi driver, crashing stolen car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a taxi driver before stealing the car and crashing it in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, a 54-year-old taxi driver called police to report that he was carjacked in the 3000 block of Island Avenue.

He reported that the passenger started to strike him as he was driving, describing to police that he felt like he was being struck with a knife or other cutting instrument but stated he didn't see his attacker with a weapon.

As the taxi driver got out of the cab, the attacker then got into the driver's seat and took off with the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for cuts and lacerations to his face.

It wasn't long before the carjacker crashed at 34th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue, according to police.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle on fire with 32-year-old Shawn Melvin lying on the ground outside the stolen taxi.

The taxi driver identified Melvin as the attacker.

Melvin was taken to the hospital for the injuries he sustained in the crash and will be facing several charges, including aggravated assault, robbery and theft, among other charges.