CVS opens 27 more COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania

CVS Pharmacy, 2434 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018

CVS Pharmacy, 3265 County Line Road, Chalfont, PA 18194

CVS Pharmacy, 1181 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

CVS Pharmacy, 620 Old Philadelphia Road, Easton, PA 18042

CVS Pharmacy, 920 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038

CVS Pharmacy, 3750 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506

CVS Pharmacy, 1937 MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA 19033

CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109

CVS Pharmacy, 2501 Warren Road, Indiana, PA 15701

CVS Pharmacy, 835 Old York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046

CVS Pharmacy, 870 Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348

CVS Pharmacy, 3295 PA Route 100, Macungie, PA 18062

CVS Pharmacy, 5703 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136

CVS Pharmacy, 3893 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146

CVS Pharmacy, 328 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228

CVS Pharmacy, 734 East Washington Street, New Castle, PA 16101

CVS Pharmacy, 200 South Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940

CVS Pharmacy, 3930 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

CVS Pharmacy, 1201 North Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944

CVS Pharmacy, 402 Route 313, Perkasie, PA 18944

CVS Pharmacy, 1901 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146

CVS Pharmacy, 1740 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241

CVS Pharmacy, 4664 Browns Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

CVS Pharmacy, 509 Davis Street, Scranton, PA 18505

CVS Pharmacy, 3015 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, PA 19372

CVS Pharmacy, 1034 Second Street, Richboro, PA 18954

CVS Pharmacy, 760 Miles Road, West Chester, PA 19380

CVS Pharmacy, 840 South Valley Road, Lansdale, PA 19446

CVS Pharmacy, 795 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064

CVS Pharmacy, 975 Rostraver Road, Vernon, PA 15012

CVS Pharmacy, 4849 William Flynn Highway, Allison Park, PA 15101

CVS Pharmacy, 550 North Progress Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17109

CVS Pharmacy, 6701 Ridge Avenue, Building 1, Philadelphia, PA 19128

CVS Pharmacy, 611 Duncan Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- CVS will offer testing Friday at another 27 locations across Pennsylvania, including one on West Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia. Patients must register online to book an appointment and meet CDC criteria to take the self-swab test.Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions; a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.The 36 test sites in Pennsylvania are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.The additional new testing sites in Pennsylvania include:These will join the previous nine testing sites that opened last week:For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus