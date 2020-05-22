CVS opens 27 more COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania

Patients must register online to book an appointment and meet CDC criteria to take the self-swab test.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions; a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
RELATED: CVS opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philadelphia area on Friday
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
The 36 test sites in Pennsylvania are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.
The additional new testing sites in Pennsylvania include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 2434 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018
- CVS Pharmacy, 3265 County Line Road, Chalfont, PA 18194
- CVS Pharmacy, 1181 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066
- CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
- CVS Pharmacy, 620 Old Philadelphia Road, Easton, PA 18042
- CVS Pharmacy, 920 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038
- CVS Pharmacy, 3750 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506
- CVS Pharmacy, 1937 MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA 19033
- CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109
- CVS Pharmacy, 2501 Warren Road, Indiana, PA 15701
- CVS Pharmacy, 835 Old York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046
- CVS Pharmacy, 870 Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348
- CVS Pharmacy, 3295 PA Route 100, Macungie, PA 18062
- CVS Pharmacy, 5703 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136
- CVS Pharmacy, 3893 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146
- CVS Pharmacy, 328 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228
- CVS Pharmacy, 734 East Washington Street, New Castle, PA 16101
- CVS Pharmacy, 200 South Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940
- CVS Pharmacy, 3930 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
- CVS Pharmacy, 1201 North Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944
- CVS Pharmacy, 402 Route 313, Perkasie, PA 18944
- CVS Pharmacy, 1901 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- CVS Pharmacy, 1740 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241
- CVS Pharmacy, 4664 Browns Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
- CVS Pharmacy, 509 Davis Street, Scranton, PA 18505
- CVS Pharmacy, 3015 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, PA 19372
These will join the previous nine testing sites that opened last week:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1034 Second Street, Richboro, PA 18954
- CVS Pharmacy, 760 Miles Road, West Chester, PA 19380
- CVS Pharmacy, 840 South Valley Road, Lansdale, PA 19446
- CVS Pharmacy, 795 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064
- CVS Pharmacy, 975 Rostraver Road, Vernon, PA 15012
- CVS Pharmacy, 4849 William Flynn Highway, Allison Park, PA 15101
- CVS Pharmacy, 550 North Progress Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17109
- CVS Pharmacy, 6701 Ridge Avenue, Building 1, Philadelphia, PA 19128
- CVS Pharmacy, 611 Duncan Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
Driving ranges, shooting ranges reopen in New Jersey
'I wanted to give up': Woman recounts bout with COVID-19
CVS opens 27 more testing sites in Pennsylvania
Philly developing modified summer camp plans
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus