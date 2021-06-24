Travel

Driving tips for navigating post-pandemic traffic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Driving tips for navigating post-pandemic traffic

FLORENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey state officials say as more people head back to work in person, traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels.

They're reminding everyone to be safe and to follow the rules of the road.

It was not hard to find stories of drivers not following the rules.

"I happened to be in Cherry Hill going to Voorhees," said Dawn Greenwood of Edgewater Park, N.J. "Somebody just pulled out in front of me, but they didn't think nothing of it. They just keep on going."

State officials say there seems to be an adjustment period after months of little to no traffic.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, traffic volume dropped to 33% of normal levels in April 2020.

But now, traffic volume is higher than it was pre-pandemic, especially on weekends.


"They've been home now for quite some time, anxious to take a ride to the shore, go out to dinner, go shopping, see friends," said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Joe Katella of Riverton, N.J. said, "The morning rush hour's picking up. A lot of people are sort of used to an empty roadway, and they're trying to cut in on traffic and do things. It's just a lot more dangerous it feels like."

Local expert weighs in on anxiety some may feel about returning to the office
As society closes in on the 14-month mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the "new normals" many have become adjusted to maybe shifting.


State officials say simple things like using turn signals and not tailgating can go a long way in making the commute safer and can result in smoother interactions the next time you need to merge.

"Let somebody in. Let one car in. It's really not going to change with any significance your travel time," said Gutierrez-Scaccetti.


Another tip: the fewer lane changes you make, the safer you'll be.

"Moving lane to lane is one of the most unsafe things people do. And then if you don't use your blinker and it's unexpected, it just compounds that problem," added Gutierrez-Sccetti.

Leaving yourself more time can help prevent stressful driving situations.

New Jersey State Police state distracted driving is still the leading cause of crashes in New Jersey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelflorencesafetytravelcommutingdriving
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News