DBG has a $700 burger and burger for under $3

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- DBG is the city's newest burger bar venue.

Formerly named the Drury Beer Garden, the space has been reimagined as a burger-forward space with a new cocktail menu giving vacation vibes.

The beer garden vibe is still alive with a beautiful back patio space for dining.

The menu highlights include the Gold Standard, a $700 burger featuring A5 Wagyu beef, caviar, truffles and lobster flambeed in Louis XIII cognac.

The burger is served with a one-ounce pour of Louis the XIII and served with fries dressed with Manuka honey. It's an elevated experience for extreme burger lovers.

On the other side of the menu is the $2.95 smash burger they serve during happy hour.

Offering guests the high and low extremes is part of the fun, but they also feature a menu of choices in between, including the classic, El Diablo, a vegan option and a lamb burger.

DBG | Facebook | Instagram

1311 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA