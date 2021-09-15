missing girl

Police release age-progression image of Dulce Maria Alavez, girl last seen at Bridgeton park

Dulce was last seen Sept.16, 2019 at the Bridgeton City Park. A reward for details leading to her whereabouts stands at $75,000.
By

An age-progressed photo shows what Dulce Maria Alavez could look like today.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey released an age-progression photo on Wednesday of what Dulce Maria Alavez might look like today.

Dulce was last seen September 16, 2019 at the Bridgeton City Park. She would now be 7 years old.


The image was created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez Perez, told police she was in her car that day with her sister while Dulce and her 3-year-old brother played in the park.

In a previous interview with Action News, Alavez Perez said she regrets letting her then-5-year-old daughter leave her sight.


"It gives me bad memories because I wish I could go back to the time and come with her to the park and not leave her alone," she said.
While speaking with ABC News, Alavez Perez said there isn't a day she doesn't think about her daughter.

"I would say I'm sorry for not looking over her," she said while getting emotional.

Anyone with information about Dulce's disappearance is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.

You can also call the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) and select option 4, then select option 8, or submit an anonymous tip to the agency online.

If you speak Spanish you can call 856-207-2732.

The reward for information leading to her whereabouts stands at $75,000.
