Fans celebrate Eagles victory in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans packed Xfinity Live! to cheer on the birds on Saturday night.

Just minutes into the first quarter the the Eagles already put their name on the board.

"It's the Eagles time now, Giants get back on the couch go birds," shouted Jamie Bagliei of Ridley.

Although it felt like Saturday night took forever to get here- we made it back to the Linc for an Eagles, Giants playoff game.

And another one! Let's go Eagles! #FlyEaglesFly #gobirds @6abc pic.twitter.com/pS1GNkAbqd

— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) January 22, 2023

"We got everyone back, healthy I think we're gonna pull out a big fat W," said Isabella Hamlin.

A sea of green took over Xfinity Live! Although, you could spot some outliers - Giants fans somehow made their way to Philadelphia.

"Let them come I hope they're enjoying themselves now cause there's gonna be a lot of crying at the end of the game for the Giants they had a great season," said Bagliei.

Eagles fans have zero doubts in the birds.

Their confidence says it all.

"Ain't no doubt we gonna win this, you know we Philly we riding we flying. We ride together we die together we ain't dying today," said James Baldere of Northeast Philadelphia.

Tickets for next week's game go on sale on Tuesday, January 24th at 10 a.m.

Tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to log on to Ticketmaster right at 10 AM ET, as there is a very limited quantity available.

The Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29th at 3 p.m.