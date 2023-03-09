After constructing an amazing roster last year, Howie Roseman has his work cut out for him this offseason.

20 free agents and Jalen Hurts' new deal presents huge challenge for Howie Roseman, Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a run that saw them make it all the way to the Super Bowl, can we expect more of the same from the Eagles in 2023?

It won't be easy.

Every team goes through some sort of change every year. It's inevitable.

But the Eagles' roster is littered with impending free agents. Twenty of them -- and most of them are starters.

We're talking about names like Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, James Bradberry, Javon Hargrave, C. J. Gardner-Johnson, T. J. Edwards, and Kyzir White.

And that's just on defense.

On offense, you're looking at names like Miles Sanders, Isaac Seumalo and Boston Scott.

You can't keep everybody. Howie Roseman knows that.

But he's going to have to get creative.

That means restructuring some deals. We're looking at you, Darius Slay and Lane Johnson - cap numbers of $26 million and $24 million, respectively.

Then there's the Jalen Hurts issue.

He's eligible for an extension - a rather large one - which handcuffs what the team is able to do.

Part of the reason Howie and the front office went for it last season was Hurts was still on his rookie deal. It makes it a lot easier to pursue and land free agents when your quarterback isn't taking up a large percentage of your salary cap.

When the Eagles went to the Super Bowl during the 2017 season, Carson Wentz was on his rookie deal. Hurts will soon get his new deal. Perhaps in the $45-to-50 million per year range.

How will Howie Roseman make it all work?

Who knows? But he's done it before.

In Howie we trust? We'll soon find out.