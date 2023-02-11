Exton, Pa. couple says "I Do" with Eagles-themed wedding in Mexico

A Chester County couple brought Eagles energy to Mexico for their destination wedding by incorporating their beloved Birds into their nuptials.

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County couple showed their Eagles pride during one of the most important moments in their lives.

They brought that Eagles energy to Mexico last week for their destination wedding, and they even incorporated their beloved Birds into their nuptials.

Diehard fans Corey and Kate Howard of Exton put on their Eagles jerseys, right over their tux and gown, and surprised their guests by walking out to Meek Mills' "Dreams and Nightmares."

They also got their adorable 2-year-old son Bryson to walk out to the Eagles fight song, with a football in hand and a Jalen Hurts shirt on.

"My son came out to the Eagles fight song because he knows, when the game is on, I'm going crazy, I'm always like 'E-A-G-L-E-S' and then he'll throw his arms up, so he knows it," said Howard.

Corey says he met his beautiful bride five years ago, right around the time when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

He says when they saw how well the team was doing during the playoffs, they planned to have an Eagles-themed wedding, praying that the birds would beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game to make it to the Super Bowl.

"The timing of it right before the Super Bowl and we're huge Eagles fans, my family and her family so it kind of just all worked out," said Howard.

The entire wedding party got in on the fun, singing the fight song and of course, the Eagles chant. Corey and Kate Howard are back from Mexico and excited to watch the Eagles take down the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.