PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was critically injured in a shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of East Wishart Street.
Police said they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a gray Dodge Charger.
Officers rushed the victim to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
Man found shot multiple times in car in Kensington
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News