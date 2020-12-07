Man found shot multiple times in car in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was critically injured in a shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of East Wishart Street.Police said they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a gray Dodge Charger.Officers rushed the victim to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.