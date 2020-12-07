shooting

Man found shot multiple times in car in Kensington

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was critically injured in a shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of East Wishart Street.

Police said they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a gray Dodge Charger.

Officers rushed the victim to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Vigil held for 14-year-old gunned down in Philadelphia
Man shot multiple times drives self to hospital
Man, 19, fatally shot inside Philadelphia takeout restaurant
Man shot after 2 crashes, foot chase in SW Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montco schools can reopen again if they decide to
NJ COVID: New outdoor gathering limit goes into effect today
Packers beat Eagles 30-16; Should QB Jalen Hurts start next week? | LIVE POLL
Crash shuts down I-95 NB in New Castle
Philly to commemorate 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
AccuWeather: Brisk and cold today and Tuesday
Rudy Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
Show More
Vigil held for 14-year-old gunned down in Philadelphia
Male student suspended for violating dress code with nail polish
'Trees for Troops' supports armed forces and their families this holiday season
Unusual intruder caught trying to break into NJ school
7 men allegedly break into home, assault residents
More TOP STORIES News