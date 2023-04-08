Nonprofit hosts Easter concert in efforts to keep kids safe

As city violence continues to grip the city, a nonprofit is taking steps to keep teens safe this holiday weekend with an Easter Concert at the Met.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As city violence continues to grip the city, a nonprofit is taking steps to keep teens safe this holiday weekend with an Easter Concert at The Met Philadelphia.

Organizers at the nonprofit New Options More Opportunities say one way to engage teens is to hold events that interest them.

They created a safe space at The Met on North Broad street, and are holding an Easter concert with performers like Philadelphia Eagles disc-jockey, DJ Diamond Kuts, along with other local artists and TikTok influencers.

The event is part of the nonprofit's "Stay Safe Sunday, no school Monday" initiative.

Calls for peace went unanswered last Easter Weekend with more than 30 people shot.

As for this year, there have been almost two dozen kids shot to death, some of whom were either innocent bystanders or some who were targeted.

Proceeds from tickets benefit the nonprofit for its free programming during the year.

There are also free tickets available sponsored by Diagnostic Care NOW for anyone who gets a COVID test.

The Easter concert starts at 4pm on April 9th at The Met Philadelphia.

Tickets can be purchased here: Easter Sunday No School Monday Concert