Video shows Philadelphia police officer shooting Eddie Irizarry moments after arriving on the scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of Eddie Irizarry released video on Tuesday showing him being shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer just moments after that officer arrived on the scene.

Irizarry, 27, was shot by Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial on August 14 in the 100 block of Willard Street in the city's Kensington section.

FULL VIDEO (Viewer Discretion Advised):

The video begins showing Irizarry pulling his vehicle over on East Willard Street.

He stops for a moment, then briefly backs up. His car stops again and remains stopped as a Philadelphia police SUV arrives and pulls up alongside him.

The police vehicle does not appear to have its flashing lights on. No siren can be heard in the video.

Two officers get out of the SUV, both with guns drawn, and one shouts "Show me your hands" and "He's got a f------ knife."

Shouts of "Don't move" and "I'll f------ shoot you" are heard just as Dial runs up to Irizarry's closed car window.

Dial then fires five shots at point-blank range, then runs past the front of the car while firing a sixth time.

An officer then be heard making a "shots fired" call.

On the day of the shooting, police officials said Irizarry was outside the car when he was killed after lunging at police with a knife. Two days later, the department acknowledged Irizarry was fatally shot while inside his car.

The video was released during a news conference with Irizarry's family and attorney Shaka Johnson.

Johnson said the family will be filing a wrongful death lawsuit against both the City of Philadelphia and Dial.

In a statement to Action News, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said:

"The Philadelphia DA's Office has been in contact repeatedly and at length with the Irizarry family by communicating with their legal counsel. We look forward to meeting with them and their legal counsel in person, in the near future.

"The DA's Office intends to keep its sworn obligation to seek justice for all those involved in the fatal shooting of Mr. Irizarry, as well as for all those Philadelphians who are not directly involved but who care deeply about fairness, justice, and independence.

"We will have more to say about this situation when we can do so consistent with preserving the quality and integrity of our independent investigation."

Action News has also reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment.

Police said last week this all began when Irizarry was seen driving erratically near B and Erie streets.

The officers followed the vehicle as it turned on Westmoreland Street, then left onto Lee Street, and finally left onto Willard Street.

Officials say at that point, the Toyota continued the wrong way down East Willard Street, which is one-way.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.