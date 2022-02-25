Suspect wanted for attacking 2 during altercation in Wawa parking lot

EDGEWATER PARK TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are searching for the suspect who attacked two people following an altercation in a Wawa parking lot early Sunday morning.It happened around 2 a.m. at the store located on the 4100 block of Rt. 130 in Edgewater Park Township.Police say the suspect stabbed one victim after some type of argument.The suspect then reportedly got into his vehicle and ran over the second victim."Sounds like just a group of subjects got into an argument over a simple 'what are you looking at?' Someone says, 'what the F are you looking at?' And here we are now," said Lt. John Harris with the Edgewater Township Police.There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.The suspect was last seen fleeing in a dark-colored sedan which is believed to be a Buick Regal with Pennsylvania registration.Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Harris at 609-877-3290 or via email at jharris@edgewaterpark-nj.com.