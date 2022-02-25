attack

Suspect wanted for attacking 2 during altercation in Wawa parking lot

The suspect reportedly got into his vehicle and ran over the second victim.
By
EDGEWATER PARK TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are searching for the suspect who attacked two people following an altercation in a Wawa parking lot early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the store located on the 4100 block of Rt. 130 in Edgewater Park Township.

Police say the suspect stabbed one victim after some type of argument.

The suspect then reportedly got into his vehicle and ran over the second victim.

"Sounds like just a group of subjects got into an argument over a simple 'what are you looking at?' Someone says, 'what the F are you looking at?' And here we are now," said Lt. John Harris with the Edgewater Township Police.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

The suspect was last seen fleeing in a dark-colored sedan which is believed to be a Buick Regal with Pennsylvania registration.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Harris at 609-877-3290 or via email at jharris@edgewaterpark-nj.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseycrimeassaultattack
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTACK
City Council revokes NJ strip club's license after man's death
West Chester police investigate New Year's Day assault caught on video
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
Man charged with murder in deadly Old City pipe beating
TOP STORIES
2 dead after small plane crashes in Bucks County
AccuWeather is tracking sleet and freezing rain
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Sister of Lincoln University student charged in deadly dorm stabbing
Full list of school closings and delays
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Local community fear for loved ones in homeland
Show More
Philly police investigate abduction of woman along North Broad Street
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
Why is Russia invading Ukraine? Countries share complex history
Police investigate hateful, antisemitic graffiti at Montco cemeteries
Police: Driver loses control, crashes into Delco pizza shop
More TOP STORIES News