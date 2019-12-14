education

8-year-old Billingsport student missing from school for hours after falling asleep on bus

By
PAULSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old Billingsport Elementary student was left on a bus Thursday and remained missing from school for about three hours after she fell asleep in her seat, officials said.

Her mother, Lauren Akley, realized her daughter Aleeha wasn't at school when she didn't see her on stage during a Christmas concert.

"I immediately went completely numb because now I'm wondering, did she get off the bus? Is she somewhere asleep on the bus? Who is she with," Akley said.



A frantic search ensued and the child was found sound asleep in the back of the bus. Akley said her daughter is fine, but the ordeal was frightening.

"I went from calm, cool collected to sobbing uncontrollably," Akley said.

Aleeha spoke to Action News and says she was sound asleep when the driver shook her leg,

"He said, 'Aleeha you have to get up cause you have to go to school.' And I said, 'How?' and it is like, I think I missed my Christmas concert."



Paulsboro Interim Superintendent, Dr. Walter Quint, says the driver and an aid did not do the necessary check when kids get on and off the bus.

A daily log is supposed to be kept and the bus searched for sleepy kids.

"That didn't happen. We have suspended the driver and the aide," Quint said.

Police and the state board of education are investigating. The district hired the bus driver just this year.

The status of the driver and the aide will be determined after the conclusion of the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgloucester countyeducationmissing girlschool bus
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
2 Catholic schools in Burlington County to close
She's shooting for stars and building rockets to get her there
LEAP Academy students kick off Computer Science Education week
Teacher asks students to 'set your price for a slave'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, soaking rain tonight
Woman gets 30 years for arson that killed three firefighters
Police ID 82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Moms help moms with encouraging notes in airport nursing pod
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom diagnosed with cancer; likely out for season
Philadelphia police searching for suspect who shot up beer store
Show More
Woman caught on video stealing from porches in Bucks Co. community
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Philabundance receives record donations from Toyota Tundra Food Drive
Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill hiding concussion was 'selfish act,' Doug Pederson says
More TOP STORIES News