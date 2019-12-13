fatal crash

Police ID 82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Somerton section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 82-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening in a hit-in-run crash in the Somerton section of Philadelphia, police said.

She has been identified as Yulia Sherman, a mother of two and grandmother of five.



Police said Sherman was leaving the NetCost Market at the Leo Mall around 6 p.m. at Hendrick Street near Bustleton Avenue.

She was carrying groceries and making her way along the crosswalk when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV, police said.



"I come out and I see all the ambulances out there, and the lady laying down," said witness Amerkhon Azmou.

"She was carrying a roller bag with a lot of stuff inside.... it was really horrible," said Nana Kora, who was nearby at the time of the crash.

Roads around the area were shut down while authorities investigated.

"We did find some broken parts that appear to be from a vehicle, so possibly they're from the striking vehicle," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.



Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police.
