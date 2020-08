NJ schools will start all-remote learning if unable to meet safety standards, Gov. Murphy says

NEW: School districts that cannot meet all health & safety standards for safe in-person instruction will begin their school year with ALL-REMOTE LEARNING.



Public school districts must show:

☑️Plans for satisfying these standards

☑️Anticipated date to resume in-person instruction — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 12, 2020

Teachers Call for All-Remote Learning

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that New Jersey public school districts that cannot meet health and safety standards for in-person learning will start fully remotely this fall.Murphy made the announced during an afternoon press briefing along with Kevin Dehmer, Interim Commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Education.Public schools must show plans for satisfying the in-person health and safety standards. They must also show the anticipated date to resume in-person instruction.Murphy said there is no one-size-fits-all plan to this "difficult education situation.""When our schools open in September, they must be ready to safely provide the high-quality education to all students that is a hallmark of New Jersey. We know the first day of school is not going to be like any other in our history. We're fully committed to getting this right," Murphy said.In addition, Murphy signed an Executive Order officially clearing both public and nonpublic pre-K through 12 schools, and colleges and universities, to reopen for upcoming academic year."As many of our colleges and universities have continued offering classes during the summer, in-person instruction may fully resume as long as social distancing and other protections are strictly adhered to. Any student who chooses to continue remote learning must be accommodated," Murphy said.News of the all-remote condition comes hours after the teachers union called on Murphy and the Department of Education to forgo in-person learning and open all schools remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.While the administration is now allowing schools to go the virtual route, they will need to show the Department of Education the reason why they can't resume in-person classes.The New Jersey Education Association (NJEA), along with the New Jersey Association of School Administrators and the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association, released a statement late Tuesday night calling on Governor Murphy and the state's Department of Education to direct all public schools to open remotely.The statement read in part, "New Jersey educators and administrators have been working tirelessly to find a way to safely bring students back into school buildings in September...reopening schools for in-person instruction under the current conditions pose too great a risk to the health of students and staff."Their statement continued: "We wish it could be different, but the facts are not in our favor. Our nation is in the middle of an uncontrolled pandemic. Our state, while doing better than many others, has not yet stopped the spread of this virus, particularly among the same young people who are scheduled to return to school in under four weeks. New Jersey's communities are still at risk, and putting students and staff inside school buildings, even with exceptional precautions, increases that risk."The department's reopening guidance, "The Road Back: Restart and Recovery Plan for Education," which was released in June, emphasizes Murphy's administration's expectation that all New Jersey's 2,500 public schools will open in some capacity for in-person instruction and operations in the fall.The guidance said due to health and safety concerns, schools might need to take on a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning.The administration said families can submit requests to their school districts for children to attend fulltime remote learning. All students are eligible.