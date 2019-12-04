Bloomsburg University cracking down on Greek life

BLOOMSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bloomsburg University is cracking down on fraternities and sororities and putting them on probation for the next 18 months.
The school is making reforms to its Greek Life System to curb dangerous drinking, hazing and sexual assault.
The chapters must put together a recruitment plan that will be approved by the school.
They will also receive a scorecard that will display critical information to educate parents and potential new members.
