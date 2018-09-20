U.S. & WORLD

Cheerleader who knelt during singing of national anthem is suing University

EMBED </>More Videos

Cheerleader who knelt during singing of national anthem is suing University. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on September 19, 2018.

A cheerleader is suing her university saying the school in Georgia violated her first amendment rights.

Tommia Dean and 4 other cheerleaders at Kennesaw State University took a knee during the national anthem last season.

This threw the school into the national spotlight and they spent the next few games in the field tunnel when the anthem played.

Dean didn't make the squad this year and in a federal lawsuit she filed on September 5, she says the experience has caused her to suffer an increase in migraine headaches and also emotional distress.

Dean spoke out today on The View.

"I never want to come across as disrespectful to the military. That's not what this about. It is simply about standing up for police brutality against minorities, that's simply it. For many people who are out there in the military, I would never want to disrespect them. It's honorable what people do in the military. You're standing up for your country which is amazing," she said.

The university says it can't comment on pending litigation.

***HERE***------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldcheerleadinglawsuitcollege
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
4 dead in Maryland Rite Aid warehouse shooting, including suspect
Official: More possible victims in case of surgeon, girlfriend accused of rape
Tap dancing grandfather-granddaughter duo takes internet by storm
Interactive smart dog camera catches burglar in the act in Gloucester Township
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Bucks County students get lesson in positivity from BMX bikers
Murphy still wants to phase out PARCC despite pushback
Upper Perkiomen HS reopens Monday after mold issue
Teacher wears same dress daily for lesson in sustainability
More Education
Top Stories
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
4 dead in Maryland Rite Aid warehouse shooting, including suspect
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Official: More possible victims in case of surgeon, girlfriend accused of rape
Father of 4 killed in hit-and-run; driver turns himself in
New nonprofit helps mastectomy patients with lift chairs
Man dies after shooting in Gloucester Twp.; suspect sought
Show More
Analyst, ex-'Black-ish writer,' who fed fmr. Eagle tips pleads guilty
No instant end to New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City
Hurricane Maria: One year later; woman copes with moving to U.S. mainland
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
More News