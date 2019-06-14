Education

Eagles Nelson Agholor honors Camden students for reading challenge

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor honored 140 Camden students for scoring big in his Building Reading Muscles program, a year-long challenge to get these kindergartens through eighth graders to read.

"It's an amazing feeling because this is the equivalent to working hard and accomplishing something special like a Super Bowl," said Agholor.

These kids put in a lot of work," Agholor says from HB Wilson family school in Camden New Jersey Friday.



Agholor has put his best foot forward for literacy. During an Eagles game in December versus the Washington Redskins, he wore specialized cleats to promote reading in Camden.

During the NFL's initiative 'My Cause My Cleats, Agholor wore cleats designed after his favorite children's book, Dr. Suess, "Oh, the Places You'll Go." The children's book was introduced to him by his 7th-grade teacher in Tampa.

"When I look back at myself, a book was able to help me accomplish so much, so I hope books can do the same for these kids," he said.

Agholor hopes these kids will follow in his footsteps. Reading has been important to him since he was their age, growing up in Tampa.

And still to this day he's an avid reader, constantly looking for books that motivate and inspire him in life and on the field. Agholor told the students that books helped fulfill his dreams of becoming a football player and Super Bowl Champ.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationn.j. newsreadingphiladelphia eaglesstudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student battling leukemia beats the odds and graduates with class
NWS: 2 tornadoes hit several New Jersey communities
Woman bitten by rabid raccoon in Swarthmore
Neshaminy teacher arrested for making terroristic threats, police say
South Jersey detective arrested for stealing evidence
Police investigate reported abduction in Upper Merion
AccuWeather: Warm & Comfy Saturday, More Humid For Father's Day
Show More
Son wants answers after mom's death in Dominican Republic
NJ mother charged with son's murder a year later
2 teens killed by lightning were found below splintered tree
Wrong man taken off life support after ID mixup
VIDEO: Suspect falls 30 feet fleeing police on Tulsa Interstate
More TOP STORIES News