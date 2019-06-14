Eagles Nelson Agholor honors Camden students for reading challenge

👏 Eagles WR Nelson Agholor honoring kindergarten to 8th grade students in Camden for achieving their year long reading challenge 📚



CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor honored 140 Camden students for scoring big in his Building Reading Muscles program, a year-long challenge to get these kindergartens through eighth graders to read."It's an amazing feeling because this is the equivalent to working hard and accomplishing something special like a Super Bowl," said Agholor.These kids put in a lot of work," Agholor says from HB Wilson family school in Camden New Jersey Friday.Agholor has put his best foot forward for literacy. During an Eagles game in December versus the Washington Redskins, he wore specialized cleats to promote reading in Camden.During the NFL's initiative 'My Cause My Cleats, Agholor wore cleats designed after his favorite children's book, Dr. Suess, "Oh, the Places You'll Go." The children's book was introduced to him by his 7th-grade teacher in Tampa."When I look back at myself, a book was able to help me accomplish so much, so I hope books can do the same for these kids," he said.Agholor hopes these kids will follow in his footsteps. Reading has been important to him since he was their age, growing up in Tampa.And still to this day he's an avid reader, constantly looking for books that motivate and inspire him in life and on the field. Agholor told the students that books helped fulfill his dreams of becoming a football player and Super Bowl Champ.