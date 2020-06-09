Education

Malcolm Jenkins to Philly Class of 2020 graduates: 'You get to decide the life you want to have'

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Class of 2020 has officially graduated!

The virtual graduation was broadcast on the School District of Philadelphia's site at 11 a.m.

There will be an after-party at 7 p.m. at Kimmelcenter.org/Classof2020.



Attention Graduates, Family, & Friends: Send in your Class of 2020 videos to 6abc.com/Share!

Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins, who participated in peaceful protests in Philadelphia and has been out front in calls for social justice, addressed the city's graduating class as the keynote speaker during the virtual ceremony.

"Taking the easy way out is a choice. But I hope you hear me loud and clear, you will decide your future. You are valued. I know some of you are scared. This is an unprecedented time in our society with the pandemic and all the rituals you were looking forward to being taken away like getting together today for this ceremony. But I want you to know that the world is ever-changing, both good and bad. And you get to decide the life you want to have and the difference you can make in our community," Jenkins said.

The school district asked Philadelphia to stand up and make some noise for the graduates at 1 p.m.

Philly residents were invited to make 20 seconds of noise for the Class of 2020: "Applaud, play music, sing, whistle, honk a horn or even do that unique Philadelphia custom of banging a pot!"



The graduation included original performances by graduating seniors, remarks by students and Mayor Jim Kenney, and a list of all the names of the graduating seniors.
