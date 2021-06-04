face mask

Council Rock School District says masks now optional for students, staff

By
NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Masks will now be optional for students and staff in the Council Rock School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The new guidance was approved by the school board Thursday night and goes into effect Friday.

Masks will also be optional while riding the bus, and for school activities.



"Per Board approval on June 3, 2021, face masks will be optional for students and staff in school beginning, Friday, June 4, 2021, at 6 AM. This includes bus riding and school activities," a message reads on the district's website.

Neighboring school district, Central Bucks, also approved optional mask wearing for the final week of school.

Students in the Central Bucks School District will no longer need to wear masks starting on Monday.



Meanwhile, students at the School District of Philadelphia will still need to wear masks in the fall.
Philadelphia public school students will be wearing masks in the fall, according to Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite.

