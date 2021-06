PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia public school students will be wearing masks in the fall.That was the message from Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite Thursday.He also said the district will follow all CDC guidelines when it comes to what the students can and can not do.As for the proposal to change the school start times in the fall, he says more clarification will come by the end of June.Hite also took the time Thursday to highlight some of the seniors graduating and heading off to college in the fall.