Matt O'Donnell talks to future journalists about fact and fiction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Separating fact from fiction in the news industry was the topic of a discussion this morning at Temple University.Action News morning anchor Matt O'Donnell was one of several speakers at the Howard Gittis Student Center.The Fake News and Ethics Panel spoke to students about how good journalists strive to balance the facts to deliver a story that is both truthful and fair.The next generation of broadcast professionals also had the chance to ask the panel a few questions.