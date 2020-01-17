McClure Elementary School closed again due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- McClure Elementary School in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia will be closed Friday because of asbestos, just two days after students returned to class.
The School District of Philadelphia released a letter saying additional testing Thursday night found slightly elevated results.
Additional cleaning and further testing will be done Friday.
McClure reopened Wednesday after it was closed before Christmas break after exposed asbestos was discovered in pipe insulation.
Carnell Elementary School in Oxford Circle reopened on Monday after also being closed for weeks of asbestos remediation.
Jerry Jordan, the President of the Philadelphia Federal of Teachers, issued a statement following McClure's closure announcement.
"Let me be clear: what has unfolded over the last several days at McClure and at Carnell is an egregious disregard for the safety of our school communities. I am disgusted with the District's ongoing refusal to adhere to our recommendations. I will not allow allow this sham of a process to continue, and will have further updates on our legal course of action in short order," Jordan said.
Pre-K students are scheduled to return to McClure on Tuesday.
Hopkinson Elementary School in the Juniata section of the city is also dealing with asbestos concerns, however that school is remaining open as work is completed.
Letter from the Philadelphia School District:
After tests indicated the need for additional cleaning, Alexander McClure Elementary School will be closed today, Friday, January 17.
Testing was conducted at the school last evening, in conjunction with the District and the PFT. Two air samples came back slightly elevated. As a result, McClure will remain closed today for additional cleaning and further testing to ensure student and staff safety.
Results of the air quality tests will be made available on McClure's website at philasd.org/mcclure. Families, media and the public are urged to monitor the District website at www.philasd.org for updated information.
Letter from Jerry Jordan:
"Upon the discovery of the protocol breach and failure to properly manage a dangerous asbestos contamination condition at McClure Elementary, the Federation emphatically stated that we were unable to assure the McClure community of the environmental safety of the building. Early yesterday morning, we conveyed our concerns to the McClure staff and reported to the school for further discussion.
Indeed, overnight test results that came back this morning yielded elevated levels of asbestos, indicating that our concerns and outrage were absolutely warranted. Our recommendations are borne out of decades of experience. Our Director of Environmental Science has been one of the preeminent experts in his field for decades. Our recommendations yesterday were not made out of an overabundance of caution. They were made based on science.
Throughout the day, and indeed throughout the crisis at McClure and a number of other schools, the process that is continually insisted upon by the Federation is maligned and called into question time and again by District officials. Yesterday, the District released a statement stating that they were 'unclear as to why the PFT continues to ask questions.' This statement is a disgraceful representation of the utter disregard for the scientifically and indeed morally sound process that we have continued to insist upon. The next steps at McClure must include further evaluation and assessment before sampling begins.
"Let me be clear: what has unfolded over the last several days at McClure and at Carnell is an egregious disregard for the safety of our school communities. I am disgusted with the District's ongoing refusal to adhere to our recommendations. I will not allow allow this sham of a process to continue, and will have further updates on our legal course of action in short order."
McClure Elementary School closed again due to asbestos
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More