McClure Elementary School closed again due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- McClure Elementary School in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia will be closed Friday because of asbestos, just two days after students returned to class.The School District of Philadelphia released a letter saying additional testing Thursday night found slightly elevated results.Additional cleaning and further testing will be done Friday. McClure reopened Wednesday after it was closed before Christmas break after exposed asbestos was discovered in pipe insulation. Carnell Elementary School in Oxford Circle reopened on Monday after also being closed for weeks of asbestos remediation.Jerry Jordan, the President of the Philadelphia Federal of Teachers, issued a statement following McClure's closure announcement."Let me be clear: what has unfolded over the last several days at McClure and at Carnell is an egregious disregard for the safety of our school communities. I am disgusted with the District's ongoing refusal to adhere to our recommendations. I will not allow allow this sham of a process to continue, and will have further updates on our legal course of action in short order," Jordan said.Pre-K students are scheduled to return to McClure on Tuesday. Hopkinson Elementary School in the Juniata section of the city is also dealing with asbestos concerns, however that school is remaining open as work is completed.