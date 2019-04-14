Education

Morehouse College to begin admitting transgender students

ATLANTA (WPVI) -- The country's only all-male, historically black college, will begin admitting transgender men next year.

Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia says its Board of Trustees approved the policy Saturday.

However, students who identify as women but were born male will not be allowed to enroll under the new policy.

The policy says students who are admitted into Morehouse are "expected to self-identify as men throughout their education at Morehouse."
