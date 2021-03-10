COVID-19 vaccine

New Jersey educators get vaccinated for COVID: 'Definitely a sense of relief'

By
MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Some teachers and administrators in Moorestown, New Jersey received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday evening.

"Definitely a sense of relief," said Andrew Ehala, one of the Mount Holly Township School District teachers getting vaccinated at the Rite Aid on West Main Street in Moorestown.

Like mostly everyone else, teachers and administrators had been living on edge fearful of contracting the dreaded virus that has taken so many lives. So when Rite Aid reached out to the district offering the vaccine, many rushed to sign up.

"I was definitely excited that I was able to get an appointment, but there was a little bit of fear that kicks in because I'm scared of shots. But definitely a big sigh of relief. I feel safer going to work," said Nina Masu, a seventh-grade science teacher.

RELATED: Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey



Schools in the Mount Holly District have been operating on a hybrid schedule since November with students in classrooms only two days a week.

"I'm super excited for the entire staff," said Janet DiFollo, president of the Board of Education.

"A big thing that was stolen from students and teachers for the coronavirus is just that energy that only exists when kids and teachers are together in a building learning and working together," said Amie Dougherty, director of curriculum and instruction.

The district hopes the vaccines will provide teachers and administrators more confidence to remain in the classroom and accept more students back to school.

"This is just another layer of defense and I think we're just relieved that there's hope and there's finally light at the end of the tunnel," said Andrew Ehala, a special education teacher.

More teachers within the district are set to get vaccinated in the coming days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmoorestownsocietycoronavirusteachercovid 19 vaccinecommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Elderly couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID vaccine
Philly could reach herd immunity from COVID by summer
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Philly suburbs clash with Pa. Health Department over vaccine allotment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in connection with murders in New Mexico & South Jersey
Elderly couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID vaccine
Bus transporting Coast Guard recruits crashes on AC Expressway
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Drexel advances to men's NCAA basketball tournament for first time in 25 years
Remains found in 1988 ID'd as missing pregnant teen
Philly pastor pushing to be proactive in fight against crime
Show More
Dog found severely abused gets adopted by first responder
15-year-old dies after shooting in Philadelphia
Biden dog Major in doghouse after injuring security agent
Philly could reach herd immunity from COVID by summer
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
More TOP STORIES News