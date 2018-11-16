EDUCATION

Philadelphia 8th grader wins $30,000 scholarship

Philadelphia 8th grader wins $30,000 scholarship. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on November 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Eighth-grader Ah-Khang-Nguyen won big today. The 8th grader at Helena-Incarnation School was awarded the prestigious Neumann scholarship before the middle-school student body.

He beat out 2 fellow classmates for the 30-thousand dollars in tuition funding.

Ah-Khang's parents came to America when he was 8, and he has been a model student since learning perfect English quickly.

We asked him what his advice to younger students is.

"I would tell them to keep working hard no matter the struggles or adversities that come through. At the end it is always worth it," he said.

The Connelly foundation tests high performing students who apply each year. 35 have been chosen for scholarships in 2018.

Josephine Madeville of the Connelly Foundation said, "We have more than a thousand students who qualify in the 5-county region. We apportion the tests to the number of students in the different counties, and he came out high."

"The Connelly foundation has been awarding the Neumann fellowships for 33 years now. Their focus and plans are not changing."

They'll continue to provide dozens of scholarships each year to top students in the Philadelphia Archdiocese.
