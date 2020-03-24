Philadelphia charter school Southwest Leadership Academy holding enrollment lottery online

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With all schools in Pennsylvania being shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, a Philadelphia charter school will be holding its enrollment lottery online.
Southwest Leadership Academy is streaming the lottery on Facebook Live between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf extended a statewide schools shutdown through at least April 6.
A message was posted to the school's Facebook page on Monday afternoon:
"URGENT - Please share with anyone who is not online - the school shutdown has been extended two more weeks AND - Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, 5 pm is our online lottery. Please share and spread the word. You may see a series of testing The SLA Lottery will be held via Facebook Live. You may see us test FB Live anytime up to that event. Feel free to say hello as that will help our testing,"
School officials said they have so far received 310 applications for 199 seats.
