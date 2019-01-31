Philadelphia public, archdiocesan school remain open

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Dozens of schools in the Delaware Valley are either closed or opening late Thursday due to the bitter cold temperatures, but not all.
The School District of Philadelphia and Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools remain open at regular time.
The Philadelphia School District does have an alert on its website to keep checking the status of bus routes Thursday morning.
The site shows bus routes with delays over 15 minutes.
*Information about routes will be updated every 30 mins starting at 6 a.m.
**If you take a Septa bus to school, please check their Twitter page @SEPTA and website for updates. #PHLed pic.twitter.com/a8XHXpFtzK
SEPTA's emergency operations center opened early.
The transit agency is working to make sure the cold doesn't put the brakes on the morning commute.
Crews are monitoring lines to ensure switches don't freeze and tracks stay heated to keep the trains running smoothly.
