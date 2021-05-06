COVID-19 vaccine

Rowan University offering up to $1,000 to vaccinated students

By
Rowan University offering up to $1,000 to vaccinated students

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rowan University will require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but there's a cash incentive being offered.

Full-time students who show proof of vaccination before July 31 will get a $500 credit on tuition.

Those students who live on campus will get another $500 to their housing bill.

Rowan is also working on a plan to offer employees incentives to roll up their sleeves.

"Our message today is simple. We believe the path to normalcy is through widespread vaccination and we want our entire community to commit to reaching the goal of widespread vaccination. If we work together, we can reach this goal and offer the Rowan University experience that our students and employees deserve," said Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand, Ph.D.

Rowan is just one of the handful of colleges and universities in the region that are requiring students to be vaccinated for the fall semester.

