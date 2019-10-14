Students forced out by asbestos start in new temporary classrooms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a month after the students in two Philadelphia Public Schools had their first day of school, some of those same students are having another first day.
On Monday, students at Ben Franklin High School will begin their first day in classrooms at a new temporary location.
They will be beginning classes at the former site of Khepera Charter School at 926 W. Sedgley Avenue in North Philadelphia.
The site is three miles from the students' regular campus at 550 North Broad Street in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.
Students were forced from that building on October 1 after construction crews disrupted asbestos in the building.
That building is also home to Science Leadership Academy. Between the two schools, 1,000 students have been impacted.
On Thursday, the school district announced that it had selected temporary locations to house students from both schools. They've missed 11 instructional days in the classroom.
Originally, district officials selected other sites as possibilities for temporary locations. But students, parents and teachers loudly objected in the meetings held for feedback.
Those parents, students, teachers, staff and district officials collaborated to form a task force that agreed on the temporary locations.
While students from Ben Franklin attend classes on W. Sedgley Avenue, students at SLA will be attending classes at two different buildings. One of them is the headquarters for the School District is Philadelphia at 440 N. Broad St. The other location for SLA students is Rodeph Shalom Synagogue at 615 North Broad St.
Students began drop in rotations at district headquarters last week. The transition to Rodeph Shalom also began last week.
The goal is to have students and staff from SLA fully relocated by Monday, October 21st.
The students will spend a few months and their temporary locations as school district officials say asbestos removal and school construction likely won't be complete until after winter break.
