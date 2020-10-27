temple university

Temple University delays start of spring semester, cancels spring break

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is pushing back the start of its spring semester for graduate and undergraduate students.

The semester will be delayed eight days and begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

"This will give students who leave campus for the winter break at least two full weeks after New Year's Day to self-quarantine, either at home or in off-campus housing, before the start of spring classes," Executive Vice President and Provost JoAnne A. Epps said in a statement Monday.

Epps reminded students that the Philadelphia Department of Public Health strongly recommends they self-quarantine before returning to the city for classes.

Temple said the extra time will give schools and colleges the opportunity to offer online, short-duration winter session courses.

In addition, Temple said, in line with what many universities are doing, it has canceled spring break.

"Last year's experience taught us that travel during spring break led to multiple positive cases among students, both nationwide and abroad," Epps said. "This decision is an additional way of keeping our community healthy and safe."
