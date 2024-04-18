Memorial walk held for fallen Temple Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at a Philadelphia high school held a special tribute to a fallen Temple Police sergeant.

Franklin Towne Charter High School students held a walk in memory of Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald attended the school where he was a track team leader.

Family and friends and others close to Fitzgerald were also in attendance.

Before the walk began his widow, Marissa, received a portrait of her late husband created by a Community Arts student.

Fitzgerald was shot and killed in North Philadelphia while on duty last year.