Memorial walk held for fallen Temple Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald

Thursday, April 18, 2024
Students at a Philadelphia High School held a special tribute to a fallen Temple Police sergeant.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at a Philadelphia high school held a special tribute to a fallen Temple Police sergeant.

Franklin Towne Charter High School students held a walk in memory of Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald attended the school where he was a track team leader.

Family and friends and others close to Fitzgerald were also in attendance.

Before the walk began his widow, Marissa, received a portrait of her late husband created by a Community Arts student.

Fitzgerald was shot and killed in North Philadelphia while on duty last year.

Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant during a funeral service on Friday.
