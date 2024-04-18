WATCH LIVE

Temple student recognized for activism against sexual assault

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Temple student recognized for activism against sexual assault
Ray Epstein, the president of Temple's 'Student Activists Against Sexual Assault,' turned her own personal pain into fuel to help others.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Temple student Ray Epstein is the incoming student government president, a 2024 Truman Scholarship winner, and the founding president of the reactivated school club, Student Activists Against Sexual Assault.

Yet, this is just the beginning for how she plans to change the world.

Watch the video above to learn more about Epstein's story.

To learn more about Student Activists Against Sexual Assault, visit their website.

