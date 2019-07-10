Temple freezes tuition hike for Pennsylvania undergraduates

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University tuition will not be going up for the majority of undergraduate students.
Temple University's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to freeze tuition for Pennsylvania residents.
It will remain at $16,080.
Out-of-state tuition, however, is going up by nearly 3%. That's an additional $818 a year to a total of $28,994.
Temple's president says an increase of 2% in funding from Harrisburg in the recently-approved budget helped keep tuition flat.
