Temple freezes tuition hike for Pennsylvania undergraduates

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University tuition will not be going up for the majority of undergraduate students.Temple University's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to freeze tuition for Pennsylvania residents.It will remain at $16,080.Out-of-state tuition, however, is going up by nearly 3%. That's an additional $818 a year to a total of $28,994.Temple's president says an increase of 2% in funding from Harrisburg in the recently-approved budget helped keep tuition flat.