On Wednesday night, district officials provided parents and students with an update on the situation, but no resolution was given.
Several female students at Strath Haven High School are suspected of penning a threatening, hate-filled letter.
At least one of those girls is also accused of wearing KKK attire in a social media post.
Speakers from the Nether Providence Police Department and the Media Area NAACP also attended the meeting.
Parents and students are anxious to see officials resolve the situation.
