EDUCATION

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District holds meeting on racially-motivated incidents

EMBED </>More Videos

Wallingford-Swarthmore holds meeting on racially-motivated incidents. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.

The Wallingford-Swarthmore school community continues to deal with the fallout of two racially motivated incidents last month.

On Wednesday night, district officials provided parents and students with an update on the situation, but no resolution was given.

Several female students at Strath Haven High School are suspected of penning a threatening, hate-filled letter.

At least one of those girls is also accused of wearing KKK attire in a social media post.

EMBED More News Videos

Students stage walkout in protest over racist letters: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 19, 2018



Speakers from the Nether Providence Police Department and the Media Area NAACP also attended the meeting.

Parents and students are anxious to see officials resolve the situation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newseducationhigh schoolstudentsracismSwarthmore Borough
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Court strikes down NJ graduation test requirements
Report: Teachers quitting jobs at fastest rate on record
Students raise $2,500 for employee whose son is battling cancer
Elementary school celebrates Puerto Rican tradition of Parranda
More Education
Top Stories
Victims with ties to Mummers killed in head-on crash
4 firefighters injured battling boarding house fire
ShopRite to close in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Vandal slashes 132 tires in Tredyffrin Township
Car windows smashed in Chester County
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
Show More
Letter carrier reports she was sexually assaulted in West Oak Lane
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cool Today
Man accused of shooting at police during chase charged
2 surrender in theft of N.J. orthodontist's baby bear statue
Mummers club says criticism of skit based on misunderstanding
More News