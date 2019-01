EMBED >More News Videos Students stage walkout in protest over racist letters: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 19, 2018

The Wallingford-Swarthmore school community continues to deal with the fallout of two racially motivated incidents last month.On Wednesday night, district officials provided parents and students with an update on the situation, but no resolution was given.Several female students at Strath Haven High School are suspected of penning a threatening, hate-filled letter. At least one of those girls is also accused of wearing KKK attire in a social media post.Speakers from the Nether Providence Police Department and the Media Area NAACP also attended the meeting.Parents and students are anxious to see officials resolve the situation.------