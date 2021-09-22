localish

Surfing meets flying with eFoiling

By Janel Andronico
EMBED <>More Videos

The next extreme sport is here - eFoiling!

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- EFoiling is the latest trend in watersports that gives the feeling of effortlessly flying over water. Plus, our friend at ABC, Becky Worley, turned us on to how you can eFoil on the Bay!

"This experience is kind of like surfing meets motorcycle riding, and then there's the flying component," explained Worley.

An eFoil surfboard has an electric propeller above the wing of the hydrofoil making for an effortless surfing experience -- no waves necessary.

"You just hop on the board and press the on button and give it more speed," described co-founder of BayFoils, Danilo Bonilla. "With very little experience, and very little time, you'll be up and going. Kind of like flying over water."

Because eFoiling feels like you're gliding through the air, many describe the experience as the closest thing to flying without stepping foot on a plane.

"It's scary to start with, and then exhilarating. It's unlike anything I've ever done," expressed Worley. "This is a combination of that glide feeling you get when you surf with immediate access to it because it's motorized."

Located in Alameda, BayFoils is dedicated to the new sport of foiling, teaching the basics of how to ride a foil board using Fliteboard efoils.

For more information, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alamedakgosurfingwatersportslocalish
LOCALISH
The next extreme sport is here - eFoiling!
Bayou Dave is on a mission to save Houston's bayous.
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream: An extra scoop of love
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
TOP STORIES
SEPTA investigating after employee punches a man
'Give me my food': Woman pulls gun while in line at Chipotle
Philly reaches 2M COVID vaccine doses, updates school guidance
Police ID man shot and killed at point blank range in South Philly
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
Off-duty officer shoots pet of neighbor officer after dog fight
Now prices are soaring for Christmas trees and decorations
Show More
Pa. Turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls draws senators' scrutiny
Shooting at Philadelphia park critically injures man
What to know before Philly plastic bag ban takes effect Oct. 1
Gabby Petito saga shines spotlight on other missing persons cases
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News