Spirit Halloween celebrates grand opening of flagship store in Egg Harbor Township

Superfans also got to see the official trailer premiere of "Spirit Halloween: The Movie."

Hundreds of Halloween superfans showed up for the store's grand opening in South Jersey.

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- With 93 days to go until Halloween, some folks are already getting excited.

There was a large crowd outside of Spirit Halloween's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Saturday morning.

The day also included activities like tarot card readings, games, and the primere of a trailer for Hideout Pictures' "Spirit Halloween: The Movie."

And while you're in the Halloween spirit -- you might want to start scoping out the candy selection.

Hershey chocolate says it won't be able to make enough candy to fully meet the Halloween deadline.

The problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic, and it hasn't slowed down.

Also, the ongoing supply-chain issues got worse because of the war in Ukraine.