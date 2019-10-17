Egg Harbor Township woman charged in crash that left mother, infant dead

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with a crash that left a mother and her infant son dead earlier this year.The Atlantic County Prosecutor has charged 66-year-old Nancy Cavanaugh with aggravated manslaughter.Authorities say she was speeding on February 26, 2019 while intoxicated with alcohol when she crossed over the yellow line on English Creek Avenue and struck the victims' car head-on.The investigation also revealed that Cavanaugh was under the influence of multiple intoxicating substances, including alcohol and alprazolam when her car left its lane of travel.Alisha Williams of Somers Point and her 10-month old son were killed."This was a senseless tragic loss of a young mother and infant son, which could have easily been avoided. There are too many examples of these tragedies that have cost us too many loved ones and friends by people who engage in reckless and irresponsible conduct by weaponizing their vehicles when they are driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol," said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.