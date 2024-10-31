Fact check: Trump, allies push allegations of election 'cheating' and misconduct in Pennsylvania

With under a week to go until Election Day, former President Donald Trump and his allies are making multiple allegations of fraud or misconduct around battleground Pennsylvania -- and while some isolated issues have emerged, election officials are pushing back on any suggestion that there are deliberate efforts underway to suppress the vote.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Rocky Mount Event Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Rocky Mount, N.C. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

On Tuesday, Trump escalated those claims, baselessly accusing the state in a social media post of "cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels."

Here is a deeper look at some claims.

Woman arrested in Delaware County?

Late Monday evening, the Trump campaign sent out an email blast claiming that a voter in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, was "arrested for encouraging people to stay in line and vote" after election officials allegedly told voters to leave and thus were "actively suppressing" their voting rights. Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley also shared a video of the incident on social media, claiming it was a "supporter of President Trump" who was removed.

READ MORE: Separating fact from fiction in Pennsylvania's election process

In a statement, Delaware County pushed back on that claim and applauded election officials on the ground, saying in a statement that multiple eyewitnesses characterized the woman as being "disruptive, belligerent, and attempting to influence voters waiting in line."

That behavior, the statement said, led to several complaints, and the Delaware County Park Police providing security at the location responded.

In an updated statement on Wednesday, county officials said the woman "did not get in line for any service," remained in the lobby for nearly two hours, and "approached various individuals," prompting complaints. Park Police then "provided her with verbal guidance on appropriate behavior and allowed her to remain in the lobby," the statement said, after which she was asked to leave after additional complaints, but "refused."

The county said the matter "remains an active criminal investigation."

"We take voting rights very seriously in Delaware County," said Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor. "Voters have a right to participate in our democracy without being harassed or intimidated, and we applaud our Park Police for calming the disturbance and allowing voting to continue without disruption."

RELATED: In battleground Pennsylvania, election officials 'bracing' for onslaught of litigation

The woman later appeared in a video on social media with Whatley, saying, "I tried to get the vote out" but was arrested "for exercising my First Amendment right."

A spokesperson for the county said the woman was "briefly detained, and was issued a citation for disorderly conduct."

Registration fraud in Lancaster and York counties?

On social media, Trump has personally raised voter fraud claims in Lancaster County and York County.

The former president is correct in a sense -- officials in Lancaster County said they stopped what may have been potential voter registration fraud. But on Truth Social, Trump claimed Lancaster County was "caught" with fake ballots and forms -- a claim that distorts an instance that officials in Pennsylvania are promoting as an example of their security systems working properly.

RELATED: Pa. election workers flag 2,500 possibly fraudulent voter registrations in Lancaster County

ABC News previously reported that officials in Lancaster County said they stopped potential incidents of voter registration fraud just weeks before the presidential election. The Lancaster County Board of Elections said in a statement that approximately 2,500 suspected fraudulent voter registration applications were dropped off at the election office in two batches around the deadline to register. The board said "concerns were raised" during the normal review process and law enforcement was alerted.

Notably, the board said in its statement that the fraud was "identified and contained," and is lauding this incident as one that shows that the election "system is secure."

"Our system worked," the board declared. "We will continue to operate with the highest levels of veracity, integrity, and transparency so that Lancaster County voters can be confident in our election."

Trump in his post also said York County also received "THOUSANDS" of possibly fraudulent registrations and ballot applications.

In a statement, though, York County officials said they were still investigating. The York County Commissioner confirmed they had received a "large delivery" with registration forms and mail-in ballot applications, and that they are in the process of looking at their legality.

If fraud is identified, the statement said, they would alert the authorities.

"We are committed to ensuring the integrity, safety and security of our elections," said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler in the statement.

People removed from the line in Bucks County?

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday swiftly granted a request from the Trump campaign and ordered a three-day extension to Bucks County's in-person mail-in-ballot deadline -- extending it to the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 1.

The campaign had only asked for a one-day extension. The deadline was Tuesday at 5 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Judge extends mail-in ballot application deadline in Bucks Co. after Trump campaign sues

In his one-page order, Judge Jeffrey Trauger wrote that the county violated Pennsylvania Election Code after "turning away voters who sought to apply for a mail-in ballot and receive one in person before the deadline."

He ordered the county to allow anyone who wishes to "apply for, receive, vote, and return a mail-in ballot" before the close of business on Friday.

The ruling was a win for the RNC and the Trump campaign, which filed a lawsuit filed against the Bucks County Board of Elections and others, seeking a one-day extension to the mail-in ballot request deadline by claiming that voters were "turned away, and forced by security to leave" while attempting to apply in person for a mail-in ballot.

The suit included signed declarations from three individuals who claim they were turned away Tuesday afternoon.

"In Bucks County, we believe strongly in voter enfranchisement," county officials said in a statement following the ruling. "In accordance with today's court ruling, we are pleased to be able to offer additional days for those who are still seeking to vote on-demand."

Multiple Trump allies posted a video Tuesday afternoon that they said shows law enforcement shutting down the line at a polling place in Bucks County before 3 p.m., even though the line was supposed to be open until 5 p.m.

The viral social media posts -- racking up hundreds of thousands of views -- came after several local reports documented long lines and officials cutting off lines in Bucks County, leading to some frustration from voters and prominent Republicans alike.

In a statement, on Tuesday, the county officials pushed back on any suggestion that what occurred in Bucks County amounts to intentional voter suppression, as Trump's allies claimed, saying, "Contrary to what is being depicted on social media, if you are in line by 5 p.m. for an on-demand mail-in ballot application, you will have the opportunity to submit your application for a mail-in ballot."

"That ballot will then be mailed to the voter or can be picked up by the voter later this week," the statement said.

The county acknowledged that there was indeed some "miscommunication" from officials on-site. Those in line applying for an on-demand ballot were "briefly told they could not be accommodated," the county said, but added that those individuals were ultimately allowed to submit their applications.

In a post on X, the Secretary of State's office echoed that sentiment, asking for voters to "be patient."

"Earlier today, we spoke with Bucks County election officials who assured us that every registered voter who goes to their county election office by 5 p.m. today will be provided an opportunity to apply for their mail ballot," the post said. "Please be patient with all county election office staff as they work hard to ensure every registered voter is able to vote in this election."

Overall, the spokesperson for Bucks County said, these issues reflect the reality and confusion surrounding so-called "early voting" in the state: unlike some other states, Pennsylvania does not have a cut-and-dry "early voting" period-- instead, it has on-demand in-person voting, during which voters can go to a polling place, request a ballot, fill it out, and return it on the spot.

"The Board of Elections office is not a polling place. On-demand in-person mail-in ballots are not early voting. This service is offered as a courtesy to voters because we have the equipment to do so," county spokesperson James O'Malley told the Pennsylvania Star.

"We are happy to accommodate as many voters as we can, but the fact remains that this is not a polling place and our staff needs to be allowed time to fulfill their other duties in furtherance of carrying out the election," O'Malley said.