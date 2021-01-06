Buses take President Trump supporters from Bucks County to D.C.

Trump supporters leaving Newtown this AM for demonstrations in Washington DC: pic.twitter.com/2aDgYZp6TN — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 6, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9399235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress as lawmakers convene for a joint session to confirm the Electoral Colle

Trump supporters boarding buses in Newtown, heading to Washington DC for demonstrations as Congress is expected to certify the presidential election results today. pic.twitter.com/KS9LDApluM — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 6, 2021

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four buses of supporters of President Donald Trump left Newtown, Bucks County on Wednesday morning bound for Washington, D.C.The trip was organized by Newtown People4Trump as supporters congregate in the nation's capital, where protests have been underway this week."We want to stand for our rights," stated Annette Slaughter of Blackwood, New Jersey.On Wednesday, Congress is expected to certify the presidential election results, but not without challenges from Republicans in the House and Senate and pressure from the president on Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electors.Steve Lowers drove from Illinois to connect with the group."It's an illegitimate election, they stole it, and we need to take it back," Lowers said.Joan Gacad of Hatfield said, "Politics stink, and I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican, you should be standing up and saying,there's a problem here."Constitutional experts say Pence's role is ceremonial, and he does not have the authority to reject the certified electoral college votes.Hank Schrandt of Newtown was the sole counter protester as the buses departed."Over the course of many wars of U.S. history, I've had family members die for our freedom, and our only real right to have is to vote. If we don't have that, we don't have anything," Schrandt said.Despite Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.The joint session of Congress, required by law, will convene at 1 p.m. EST.Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.