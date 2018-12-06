GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Faculty and students are mourning the loss of a Camden County teacher who was killed in a car accident on Tuesday night.
Michelle Barrett, 46, was a teacher at Chews Elementary in Gloucester Township.
Police say her vehicle was involved in a crash at Erial and Douglas roads around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Barrett was driving one of the two vehicles involved. The other driver and a passenger in Barrett's car survived.
All three were taken to the hospital, but Barrett succumbed to her injuries.
An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.
Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer released a statement saying Barrett's passion to teach was only matched by her passion for her students.
Barrett taught at Chews Elementary for 20 years.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps