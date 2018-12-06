Chews Elementary teacher killed in Camden County crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Chews Elementary teacher killed in Camden County car crash. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on December 6, 2018.

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Faculty and students are mourning the loss of a Camden County teacher who was killed in a car accident on Tuesday night.

Michelle Barrett, 46, was a teacher at Chews Elementary in Gloucester Township.

Michelle Barrett


Police say her vehicle was involved in a crash at Erial and Douglas roads around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Barrett was driving one of the two vehicles involved. The other driver and a passenger in Barrett's car survived.

All three were taken to the hospital, but Barrett succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer released a statement saying Barrett's passion to teach was only matched by her passion for her students.

Barrett taught at Chews Elementary for 20 years.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newscar crashGloucester Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Child, grandfather among 5 injured in SW Philadelphia fire
AccuWeather: Watching for possible weekend storm
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner in Center City
Philly technical school abruptly closes while class in session
Police: 12 people bail out vehicle during traffic stop in Del.
Nation bids farewell to George H. W. Bush
Watch George W. Bush's tearful conclusion to his father's eulogy
Show More
Ronald McDonald House lights up for the holidays
Lost dog back with family after running off during fireworks
Names released of 2 found dead outside Whitemarsh Twp. home
Early December snowstorm hits New Jersey
Trump to attend Army-Navy game
More News