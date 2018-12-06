Michelle Barrett

Faculty and students are mourning the loss of a Camden County teacher who was killed in a car accident on Tuesday night.Michelle Barrett, 46, was a teacher at Chews Elementary in Gloucester Township.Police say her vehicle was involved in a crash at Erial and Douglas roads around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.Barrett was driving one of the two vehicles involved. The other driver and a passenger in Barrett's car survived.All three were taken to the hospital, but Barrett succumbed to her injuries.An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer released a statement saying Barrett's passion to teach was only matched by her passion for her students.Barrett taught at Chews Elementary for 20 years.------