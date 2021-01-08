Investigation underway after Delaware worker dies on job

ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delmarva worker died on the job on Thursday night in Elsmere, New Castle County.Police say the worker was in an elevated bucket truck in the unit block of South Dupont Road at 6 p.m. when the incident occurred.He somehow became incapacitated and medics were called.The bucket was lowered and CPR was performed. Action News has learned that the worker later died.Officials are still investigating what caused the worker's death.