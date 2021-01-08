worker death

Investigation underway after Delaware worker dies on job

By
ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delmarva worker died on the job on Thursday night in Elsmere, New Castle County.

Police say the worker was in an elevated bucket truck in the unit block of South Dupont Road at 6 p.m. when the incident occurred.

He somehow became incapacitated and medics were called.

The bucket was lowered and CPR was performed. Action News has learned that the worker later died.

Officials are still investigating what caused the worker's death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawareworker deathaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKER DEATH
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
Worker killed in industrial accident at New Jersey plant
Ring video captures deadly Murrieta explosion
Worker dies in fall while setting up Coachella Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man threatens to blow up home, throws knives at officers
Pennsylvania man among 4 dead in Capitol riot
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
76ers' Seth Curry tests positive for coronavirus: ESPN
Could Trump be removed from office? Experts weigh in
12 Pa. residents, NJ man arrested during Capitol chaos | FULL LIST
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
Show More
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
'We have 2 judicial systems': Leaders address double standard after Capitol attack
PA state senator at Capitol during attack urged to resign
Local Democrats members of Congress join call to remove President Trump
What's next for GOP after riot at the Capitol?
More TOP STORIES News