Elton John's farewell tour coming to Philadelphia in 2022

Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Elton John will say goodbye to Philadelphia next summer as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.

Elton will start his North American stadium run at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Announcing the final dates of the tour on social media, he said, "Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I'm coming to you today with an announcement I've been working towards for, well, all my life. The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 30.

"This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows," Elton said.

The tour includes 11 shows across Europe followed by 20 dates in North America and Canada.

