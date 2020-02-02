$20,000 reward offered in 2017 killing of Emanuel Ervin

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother says a fight between her son and several other men turned deadly. Now she wants your help catching his killer.

Annette Bryant Ervin said her son, Emanuel Ervin, was a talented musician.

"He really had a passion for music. He can play instruments, any instrument by ear," she said.

Ervin said she feels the loss of her only child every day, even three years later.

"Like I might not be shedding tears right now but in my heart, I'm always shedding tears," she said.

Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, Ervin was leaving a Chinese restaurant along the 4800 block of Tackawana Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

His mother said Ervin got into some altercation with an unknown number of suspects and was shot multiple times. The 21-year-old died at the hospital.

"I'm begging whoever is responsible or whoever saw anything to please come forward," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission tipline at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"I'm very miserable without my son. It's not a moment that I don't wish that that boy was still here. He didn't deserve that," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrime fightershomicide
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News