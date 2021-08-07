Soak up summer at this dog-friendly restaurant!

Ember & Greens is known for healthy comfort food and a dog friendly patio!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Looking for somewhere to take your furry best friend? Ember & Greens is the perfect place to enjoy the dog days of summer with your pup.

The family-owned restaurant and bar in Houston's Memorial neighborhood is known for healthy comfort food and a covered pet-friendly patio.

Mother and son team Naderah Ahly and Iman Yarjan first opened Ember & Greens in 2019. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a coal-fired oven, which is the inspiration for "Ember" in the restaurants name. "Greens" represents the restaurants use of fresh and natural ingredients in its menu.

"I describe our food very similarly to how I describe our family," said Yarjan. "Modern American with international influences."

Ahly has also been making fresh, healthy food for dogs for over 20 years, branded as "Lola & Baxter". The homemade dog food, loaded with vegetables and protein, is sold in to-go packets at Ember & Greens.

For more information, visit emberandgreens.com.